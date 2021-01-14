Advertisement

Pregnancy and the COVID Vaccine

Syringe containing COVID Vaccine
Syringe containing COVID Vaccine(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM PST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pregnancy can be a happy time, and a stressful time all at once. Add the coronavirus, and the vaccine to combat it, even more stress is added to the mix.

Mom and new grandmother Melinda Lewis tells us what questions her family had about mothers-to-be and the vaccine.

“I think the biggest concern when they area pregnant is baby first, mom second,” she says.

Unfortunately there are no clear cut answers when it comes to should or shouldn’t a pregnant woman get the vaccine.

On the one hand, these patients are in tier one because they can suffer some of the most dangerous effects of the virus. On the other hand, pregnant women were not part of the clinical trials involving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

All of that has led to a recommendation of conversation with a health care provider

“So they are considered to be one of the higher risk conditions for getting a severe infection,” says Dr. Catherine McCarthy a professor with UNRMED Family Medicine. “It is very important for pregnant women who are considered having the vaccine or who are at high risk have a conversation with their medical provider,” she says.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology says pregnant women can get the vaccine, and they should not be denied the shot if they request it. But that’s after a thorough discussion with their provider.

Routine pregnancy testing is not recommended prior to receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. For those patients considering getting pregnant in the next couple of years, the recommendation is the same. Check with a health care provider to see if the vaccine is appropriate at this time.

