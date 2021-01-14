Las Vegas police probe allegations of officers at Capitol riot

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that some department employees participated in the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in an emailed statement that as the FBI has been investigating the attack, the department “received information that some of its employees may have participated.”

Vegas police say they will conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations and cooperate with federal officials. The department did not offer more details and did not immediately respond to questions about how many employees the allegations involve.

