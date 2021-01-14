Advertisement

Las Vegas hospital in capacity crisis as COVID-19 cases soar

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas hospital declared a capacity crisis over the weekend, citing a surge of COVID-19 patients that overfilled its intensive care unit.

With nearly half its 147 beds occupied by coronavirus patients, St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s San Martin campus in southwest Las Vegas canceled elective surgeries beginning Saturday.

It also pressed other units into use for non-COVID-19 patients.

A hospital spokesman said Wednesday patients weren’t turned away. The capacity plan is scheduled to continue until Jan. 22.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have recently declined in Reno and Sparks, where only a slight post-holiday uptick in overall cases has followed a steady decline throughout December

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Police respond to vandalism at Reno City Hall
Vandals target City Hall, leave $50,000 damage
Renown Health
Renown taking appointments for limited senior vaccinations
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

In this April 7, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway...
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate coronavirus pandemic origins
Passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept....
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a...
EXPLAINER: What is WHO team in Wuhan looking for?
Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson successful in early trials
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Vaccines and masks: Biden plan aims to break pandemic cycle