Las Vegas hospital in capacity crisis as COVID-19 cases soar

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas hospital declared a capacity crisis over the weekend, citing a surge of COVID-19 patients that overfilled its intensive care unit.

With nearly half its 147 beds occupied by coronavirus patients, St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s San Martin campus in southwest Las Vegas canceled elective surgeries beginning Saturday.

It also pressed other units into use for non-COVID-19 patients.

A hospital spokesman said Wednesday patients weren’t turned away. The capacity plan is scheduled to continue until Jan. 22.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have recently declined in Reno and Sparks, where only a slight post-holiday uptick in overall cases has followed a steady decline throughout December

