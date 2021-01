MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found on January 3, 2021 as Claude Randall Withrow, 61, of Carson City.

The decomposed remains were discovered in an area north of Cradlebaugh Bridge on Highway 395.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.