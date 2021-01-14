Applications accepted for Reno Rodeo Foundation scholarships

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada high school graduates are eligible to apply for $133,500 in scholarships from the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

Those planning to attend an accredited Nevada university, career college or vocational school can apply.

There is a special $2,500 Western Arts & Culture scholarship for those with art skills.

The deadline is Feb. 10.

For an application or more information: https://www.renorodeofoundation.org/scholarships/.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.