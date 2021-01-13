Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Rain and snow continue to push into the Pacific Northwest, as the storm track is just to our north. This is close enough to bring breezy conditions, cloud cover, and a few showers north of I-80. High pressure will build along the coast for the rest of the week, allowing for quieter and milder weather. A shift west will allow some cooling for the holiday weekend, although it does not look like much of a change. Active weather possible returns in about 10 days. -Jeff

