Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Rain and snow continue to push into the Pacific Northwest, as the storm track is just to our north. This is close enough to bring breezy conditions, cloud cover, and a few showers north of I-80. High pressure will build along the coast for the rest of the week, allowing for quieter and milder weather. A shift west will allow some cooling for the holiday weekend, although it does not look like much of a change. Active weather possible returns in about 10 days. -Jeff