Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in vehicle burglaries

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM PST|Updated: 18 hours ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit has identified a suspect in a series of vehicle burglary cases in Incline Village.

Brandy Sosa, 28, of Reno, was arrested Tuesday night, January 12, 2021 and was released shortly after midnight on her own recognizance.

Sosa is charged with four felony counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, one felony count of Possession of Stolen Property, and one count of Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses.

Investigators say the vehicle burglaries took place in December and early January.

