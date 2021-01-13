Advertisement

Urgent need for blood donations

Vitalant doing COVID-19 antibody tests with each donation
Vitalant doing COVID-19 antibody tests with each donation(Courtesy Vitalant)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:56 PM PST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a less than three day supply of blood in northern Nevada, said Vitalant’s Senior Donor Recruitment Representative, Nicole Jo.

“A friend, family member might need you. You never know who will need blood and it’s only the blood on the shelves that saves lives. So we have to be proactive. We can’t wait for an emergency and then donate blood,” Vitalant’s Senior Donor Recruitment Manager, Scott Edward said.

Click here to set up a blood donation at the closest Vitalant center to you.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and...
Gov. Sisolak extends statewide pause for 30 days
Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle...
Reno business owner hit with vehicle following confrontation
Reno Police investigate a stabbing in the area of 2nd and Ralston St.
Man hospitalized in downtown stabbing

Latest News

Governor Sisolak said the statewide pause extension will last for another 30 days.
Local business reacts to additional statewide pause extension
Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees holds its first meeting of the year on...
Reaction to Superintendent McNeill Message
Coronavirus (California)
Greater Sacramento Region lifting stay at home order