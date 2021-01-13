Urgent need for blood donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a less than three day supply of blood in northern Nevada, said Vitalant’s Senior Donor Recruitment Representative, Nicole Jo.

“A friend, family member might need you. You never know who will need blood and it’s only the blood on the shelves that saves lives. So we have to be proactive. We can’t wait for an emergency and then donate blood,” Vitalant’s Senior Donor Recruitment Manager, Scott Edward said.

