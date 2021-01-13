Advertisement

Sparks Police find missing woman

Lisa Bolander was last seen on January 10th in the area of G Street and 20th Street in Sparks.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:59 PM PST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: Sparks policer report they have found Lisa Bolander and she is safe and at home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sparks Police are looking for a missing woman.

Lisa Bolander, 52, was last seen Sunday, January 10, 2021 in the area of G Street and 20th Street in Sparks.

She is 5′6″, 205 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, you are asked to contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231.

