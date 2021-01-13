Advertisement

Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April

Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:28 AM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Royal Caribbean Group has suspended all sailings through the end of April.

The cruise line made the announcement on its website last week.

Royal Caribbean said the cancellations are necessary to continue to focus on a safe return to cruising.

Carnival and Princess cruises have already announced cancellations through the spring.

The cruise industry has been at a standstill since the pandemic forced it to stop sailings in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Police respond to vandalism at Reno City Hall
Vandals target City Hall, leave $50,000 damage
Renown Health
Renown taking appointments for limited senior vaccinations
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek bond changes after Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly flashed ‘white power’ signs in bar
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the...
Maryland man turns self in, faces charges in Capitol breach
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway...
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate coronavirus pandemic origins
Passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept....
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll