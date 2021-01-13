Advertisement

Renown taking appointments for limited senior vaccinations

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM PST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting Thursday, January 14, 2021, Renown Health will be partnering with the Washoe County Health District to help speed up the process of vaccinating senior citizens in the region. Medical staff will be using the initially available, limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to focus on inoculating Washoe County residents age 75 and older.

Those who are 75 years or older interested in joining the waiting list for an appointment at Renown’s Drive Thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic, will need to download Renown MyChart, if they currently do not have an account. Residents do not need to have a Renown Health provider to enroll. Once registered, people will be notified through their MyChart account when appointments are available. The vaccine clinic is operating by appointment only. Once an appointment is confirmed, instructions are given on how to obtain the vaccine.

Once those 75 and older have the opportunity to receive the vaccine, the next general population priority group is those who are 70 and older.

You are advised not to receive the vaccine if:

· You are ill at the time of vaccination (fever, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea or acute illness).

· You have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.

· You have received any other vaccination in the last 14 days.

· You have a history of significant allergic reaction to this vaccine or any of its ingredients.

Due to high demand, Renown is coordinating with local and state agencies to ensure every person has an opportunity to receive the vaccine over time. Downloading MyChart is not a guarantee of an appointment.

