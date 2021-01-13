Reno City Council rejects Lemmon Valley Development proposal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has rejected the proposed Prado Ranch master plan, which called for homes, multi-family dwellings, commercial property and industrial use buildings in Lemmon Valley.

The proposed site sits along both the east and west sides of Lemmon Drive from Patrician Drive to Oregon Boulevard.

Critics argued that the area had, until recently, been flooded. Neighbors in the area have been vocal about how additional development could exacerbate runoff in the area, making the flooding situation worse.

Supporters of the development have argued that Washoe County needs more housing to keep up with the area’s growth.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.