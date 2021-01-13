Advertisement

Reno asking for assistance to identify vandals

RPD is investigating damage to the City Hall building on December 29, 2020.
RPD is investigating damage to the City Hall building on December 29, 2020.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is trying to identify the vandals who have been targeting City Hall.

The first damage was reported on December 22, 2020. Since then, there have been two similar incidents where more windows were broken.

The vandals have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Falling debris is also a danger to the public.

Reno Police Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and examining other evidence.

If you have any information, contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 321-4930, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.comm, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

