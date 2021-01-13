Reno asking for assistance to identify vandals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is trying to identify the vandals who have been targeting City Hall.

The first damage was reported on December 22, 2020. Since then, there have been two similar incidents where more windows were broken.

The vandals have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Falling debris is also a danger to the public.

Reno Police Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and examining other evidence.

If you have any information, contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 321-4930, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.comm, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.