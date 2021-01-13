Advertisement

Local business reacts to additional statewide pause extension

Governor Sisolak said the statewide pause extension will last for another 30 days.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada businesses have been hit with another statewide pause extension. Governor Steve Sisolak made the announcement Monday citing high community spread and a strained healthcare system.

Owner of Ferino Distillery, Joe Canella said operating at 25% capacity and limited seating for an additional 30 days will be tough for bars and restaurants. Canella said he’s relying on selling merchandise online and creating a marketing strategy this year.

“I am doing some new marketing for Club Ferino. That’s a critical piece of our plan to survive without bar sales.” Since the pandemic started, Cannella said he received $20,000 in grants from the city. He’s thankful for the help, but will have to apply for another PPP loan.

“PPP round two is here and I think the application is starting this week. So definitely for all the folks out there that need the support, it’s still a pretty big program, pluses and minuses, it’s going to be a pretty big deal for us.”

He continued, “It’s going to be a pretty big deal for us to continue to be able to have staff in here, you know sort of relieve some of that pressure, but also to continue to pay the bills and be open.”

The statewide pause was first announced in November. Governor Sisolak said the extension will last for an additional 30 days.

“At the end of the day, the hardest part is planning, when you can’t plan for exactly when things might open up, then it is challenging to have a concrete plan in place.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and...
Gov. Sisolak extends statewide pause for 30 days
Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle...
Reno business owner hit with vehicle following confrontation
Reno Police investigate a stabbing in the area of 2nd and Ralston St.
Man hospitalized in downtown stabbing

Latest News

Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees holds its first meeting of the year on...
Reaction to Superintendent McNeill Message
Vitalant doing COVID-19 antibody tests with each donation
Urgent need for blood donations
Coronavirus (California)
Greater Sacramento Region lifting stay at home order