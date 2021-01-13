Local business reacts to additional statewide pause extension

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada businesses have been hit with another statewide pause extension. Governor Steve Sisolak made the announcement Monday citing high community spread and a strained healthcare system.

Owner of Ferino Distillery, Joe Canella said operating at 25% capacity and limited seating for an additional 30 days will be tough for bars and restaurants. Canella said he’s relying on selling merchandise online and creating a marketing strategy this year.

“I am doing some new marketing for Club Ferino. That’s a critical piece of our plan to survive without bar sales.” Since the pandemic started, Cannella said he received $20,000 in grants from the city. He’s thankful for the help, but will have to apply for another PPP loan.

“PPP round two is here and I think the application is starting this week. So definitely for all the folks out there that need the support, it’s still a pretty big program, pluses and minuses, it’s going to be a pretty big deal for us.”

He continued, “It’s going to be a pretty big deal for us to continue to be able to have staff in here, you know sort of relieve some of that pressure, but also to continue to pay the bills and be open.”

The statewide pause was first announced in November. Governor Sisolak said the extension will last for an additional 30 days.

“At the end of the day, the hardest part is planning, when you can’t plan for exactly when things might open up, then it is challenging to have a concrete plan in place.”

