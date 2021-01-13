Advertisement

Leftover court bid to block Biden win in Nevada is dismissed

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a flag during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 17,...
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a flag during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM PST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A leftover legal bid by a conservative former state lawmaker to block certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Nevada has been dismissed.

An attorney representing former state Assemblywoman Sharron Angle and her Election Integrity Project of Nevada acknowledged Tuesday that their election challenge asserting President Donald Trump won the state has become moot.

By agreement, the lawyer and opposing attorneys for the state let the case die and absorbed their own legal costs. The move doesn’t block Angle and her watchdog organization from mounting another court effort based on their claims of voter fraud.

