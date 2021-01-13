Advertisement

Greater Sacramento Region lifting stay at home order

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:50 PM PST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PLACERVILLE, Cal. (KOLO) - The Greater Sacramento Region is officially lifting its stay at home order. That announcement came from the El Dorado County Communications Director, Carla Hass, Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, Hass states that the area, which includes El Dorado County, is now able to remove the stay at home directive due to hospitals having 19% availability for intensive care unit beds. That’s above the 15% threshold set last month when a regional lockdown was initiated on December 10.

Hass also reminds residents to remain cautious as El Dorado County is still in the most restrictive tier, purple or widespread tier 1. This means that restaurants, bars that serve food, and churches can all operate outdoors. Salons and others in personal care can have their customers inside with modifications.

“Exiting the Regional Stay At Home Order is a welcomed move in the right direction, but we need to continue to do all we can to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 by keeping physical distance, wearing a mask, washing your hands and getting vaccinated,” Hass added.

To learn more about tier 1 restrictions, you can view the State Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

