Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE, 2:00 A.M. A bail enforcement agent was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times. Vincent Reynolds, 19, was arrested.

Sparks Police say agents attempted to arrest Reynolds Tuesday night near Glendale Ave. and 21st Street because his bail had been revoked. Officers say Reynolds ran away and was tased. He was able to pull a gun and shoot one of the agents before he was arrested.

Reynolds was sentenced to 3-7 years in prison for a shooting in a remote out-of-custody hearing last Thursday. He was ordered to turn himself in the next day, but never did. He now faces additional charges including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

The bail enforcement agent who was shot was taken to the hospital for surgery and was in stable condition.

UPDATE, 9:15 P.M. Investigators say at least one person is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting that happened at the business. A disturbance involving four people reportedly led to shots being fired. A man was hit in his hand and leg, but his condition is unknown at this time.

There are no outstanding suspects according to police. Glendale and 21st was closed for about 2 hours while officers conducted their investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: The intersection of Glendale Avenue and 21st Street in Sparks is closed due to heavy police presence in the area. According to our crew at the scene, officers are investigating an incident at Caliber Collison that happened shortly before 6 p.m. A person was taken away in handcuffs, and REMSA was on scene briefly.

No estimate has been given for when the roadway will reopen.

