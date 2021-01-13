Advertisement

Crews extinguish cooking fire along Truckee River

Crews extinguished a fire Wednesday morning they believe started as a cooking fire.
Crews extinguished a fire Wednesday morning they believe started as a cooking fire.(KOLO / Elizabeth Rodil)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department extinguished a fire along the Truckee River Wednesday morning.

It broke out just before 9 a.m. January 13, 2021 behind a medical building on Kuenzli Avenue.

Investigators said a homeless person was cooking in a tent when the fire started and caused a small butane or propane tank to explode.

The person made it out of the tent and no injuries were reported.

The flames did spread to nearby brush but there was no widespread damage.

The Reno Fire Department said homeless fires have become a big problem. In the first 13 days of 2021, the department has responded to 27 fires. Officials said they average about two calls per day.

