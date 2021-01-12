Advertisement

World War II Navy Nurse turns 101

By Denise Wong
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM PST
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A very special day for a very special woman.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, World War II Navy Nurse Carol “Connie” McGee turned 101 years old.

A small group of family and friends gathered outside of the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks where she lives to sing Happy Birthday.

They knew because of the pandemic, they wouldn’t be able to go inside or give her a hug but they weren’t going to miss out on the chance to show her how much she’s loved.

“You ever had a favorite aunt? That’s her,” said nephew Dan Barnett. “She’s just so special. Always has been. So good to people. So caring.”

McGee actually contracted COVID-19 back in June and spent a week in the hospital. Her daughter says she is very lucky to be able to celebrate this day with her and have her as a mom.

“So we’re here today to show her she’s loved and even though we can’t be with her and hug her like we’d like to, we still want her to know that we’re wishing her happy birthday!”

