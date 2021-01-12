Women’s March going virtual

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Women’s March is scheduled to take place Saturday, January 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It’s part of a worldwide movement where thousands push for social change and to celebrate women.

It’s typically held in downtown Reno, but this year it’s going virtual.

The speakers include Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Sen. Jacky Rosen, and University of Nevada Student Body President Dominique Hall.

”We’re all different, we all come from a different place, different demographics, different ages, races and religion, but if we can all come together, we can make the world a better place,” said Reno Women’s March Organizer, Jackie Shelton.

The topics will include environmental issues, LGBTQ rights, COVID-19, and more.

The theme this year is “Better Together”.

