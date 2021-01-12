Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A system will slide through the Pacific Northwest over the next two days. This will be close enough to bring clouds and some wind, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures are on the way up this week, with highs in low 60s for some western Nevada valleys by Wednesday. No storms are expected to directly impact the area through the next 10 days at least. -Jeff

