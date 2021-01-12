The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Launches Virtual Presentation, Survey for Input on Future Projects

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning for the future transportation needs of our region by developing the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). Community feedback is a vital component of the RTP and the RTC is inviting the community to participate virtually by watching a video presentation of the RTP Alternatives Evaluation and providing input on preferred potential future projects by taking a short survey. The RTC is accepting comments through January 14, 2021.

By watching the video presentation and taking the survey, the community has the opportunity to help shape the RTP, the document which defines transportation infrastructure investments in Washoe County over the next 20-30 years. Survey takers will have the chance to rank the projects they think are the most important to our community. This survey data is a critical component of the RTP and the results will be incorporated into the RTP process.

The 2050 RTP will build upon the 2040 RTP adopted in 2017. This community-based plan is being developed through a robust outreach process and conducted in collaboration with partner agencies and public input. The plan will address the safety, mobility, connectivity and traffic-operations issues that are resulting from increased population and employment growth in the region.

The RTP is the RTC’s long-range transportation plan as required under Title 23, Part 450 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). It contains major transportation projects and programs for Washoe County for all modes of travel. It functions as the major tool for implementing long-range transportation planning. Federal regulations require that the long-range planning document be updated every four years.

The RTP captures the community’s vision of the regional transportation system and identifies the projects, programs and services necessary to achieve that vision which may be implemented by RTC, member entities and NDOT.

The RTP is on an 18-month schedule for the development and approval process. It is anticipated to be complete by or before May 2021.

Learn more at rtcwashoe.com/mpo-projects/rtp.