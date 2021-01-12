Advertisement

Several people displaced by Reno mobile home fire

Reno firefighters investigate a mobile home fire on N. Virginia St. near Golden Valley Rd.
Reno firefighters investigate a mobile home fire on N. Virginia St. near Golden Valley Rd.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:08 PM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7 people are without a home after a mobile home caught fire near Golden Valley. Firefighters were called to a mobile home park at 7830 N. Virginia Street just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

Crews discovered a single home on fire and were able to extinguish the flames quickly before it caused extensive damage. Firefighters say everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, fire officials say it’s possible that an electrical problem could be to blame.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and...
Gov. Sisolak extends statewide pause for 30 days
Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle...
Reno business owner hit with vehicle following argument
Yvanna Cancela
Nevada State Senator resigns office to join Biden Administration
Tier 2 vaccinations began over the weekend in Washoe County.
Governor Sisolak makes change regarding seniors and the vaccine

Latest News

Thrive Wellness Reno
New Year’s resolution raises concern for possible eating disorders
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month.
Cervical Cancer Awareness
Reno Police investigate a stabbing in the area of 2nd and Ralston St.
Man hospitalized in downtown stabbing
People gather in downtown Reno for the Women's March.
Women’s March going virtual