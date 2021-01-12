Several people displaced by Reno mobile home fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7 people are without a home after a mobile home caught fire near Golden Valley. Firefighters were called to a mobile home park at 7830 N. Virginia Street just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

Crews discovered a single home on fire and were able to extinguish the flames quickly before it caused extensive damage. Firefighters say everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, fire officials say it’s possible that an electrical problem could be to blame.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.