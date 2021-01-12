Reno family’s home to be rebuilt after burning for second time

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Losing your home in a fire is unimaginable. But for one Reno family it has now happened twice.

“We got a knock on the door, and were told it was time to go,” said West Reno resident Mimi O’Brien. “By the time we got to the door they said it was time to leave now.”

O’Brien is the owner of The Lark, a store known for its Nevada-themed merchandise on Plumb Lane. Her business is looking better than ever, but she can’t say the same for her home. It is scheduled to be demolished and rebuilt on the same lot.

The O’Brien’s had only been back in the home for a little over two months after their home was badly damaged in a 2019 fire.

O’Brien describes what it was like leaving her house the day of the Pinehaven fire on November 17, 2020.

“I grabbed my dogs, and my 2-year-old, my husband’s uniforms and a stuffed animal for the kids, she said. “When we were driving away I just knew I wasn’t going back.”

O’Brien’s home was one of five lost in the 500-acre fire. She says they are living with her family as they await the demolition and reconstruction of their home.

