Reno business owner hit with vehicle following argument

Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle...
Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle on Kietzke Ln.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:52 PM PST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident that ended with one man hitting a business owner with his vehicle.

Officers were called to Macabee Arms on Kietzke Lane around 4:15 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to reports, investigators say a man was taking pictures of the business from the sidewalk when he was confronted by the owner. The man told officers that he felt cornered by the store owner at one point and decided to get in his vehicle and leave. As the man tried to drive away, he reportedly clipped the business owner with his car, and then took off and called police a short time later. The driver told police that he was aware that he hit something with his vehicle, but that he did not realize it was the business owner who he struck.

According to police, the store owner’s injuries are minor. Investigators say charges may be filed once the investigation is complete.

