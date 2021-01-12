Advertisement

Officials: Manatee in Florida had ‘Trump’ drawn on back

A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.
A rescued manatee eats a head of lettuce, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, at Miami Seaquarium in Miami.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — State and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with “Trump” drawn on its back in a Florida river.

The aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River in Citrus County, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed. The area is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Tampa.

“West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” USFWS Director Aurelia Skipwith said in a statement.

The manatee does not appear to be seriously injured, officials said. It appears that the word was written in algae that had grown on the animal’s back, not scratched into its skin.

Wildlife officials are looking for any information regarding the animal’s harassment. Tips can be reported at 888-404-3922. The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group that protects endangered animals, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Harassing a manatee, a federal crime, is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and...
Gov. Sisolak extends statewide pause for 30 days
Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle...
Reno business owner hit with vehicle following argument
Yvanna Cancela
Nevada State Senator resigns office to join Biden Administration
Tier 2 vaccinations began over the weekend in Washoe County.
Governor Sisolak makes change regarding seniors and the vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news...
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies
Solar panels
Energy policy implications under the Biden administration
Thrive Wellness Reno
New Year’s resolution raises concern for possible eating disorders
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years