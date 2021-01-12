Man hospitalized in downtown stabbing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night in the area of 2nd and Ralston Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but investigators say the man’s injuries were not life threatening. Police are still looking for the suspect, and say there is no threat to the public as the suspect and victim likely knew each other.

