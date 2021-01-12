Advertisement

Man hospitalized in downtown stabbing

Reno Police investigate a stabbing in the area of 2nd and Ralston St.
Reno Police investigate a stabbing in the area of 2nd and Ralston St.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:21 PM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night in the area of 2nd and Ralston Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but investigators say the man’s injuries were not life threatening. Police are still looking for the suspect, and say there is no threat to the public as the suspect and victim likely knew each other.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and...
Gov. Sisolak extends statewide pause for 30 days
Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle...
Reno business owner hit with vehicle following argument
Yvanna Cancela
Nevada State Senator resigns office to join Biden Administration
Tier 2 vaccinations began over the weekend in Washoe County.
Governor Sisolak makes change regarding seniors and the vaccine

Latest News

Thrive Wellness Reno
New Year’s resolution raises concern for possible eating disorders
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month.
Cervical Cancer Awareness
Reno firefighters investigate a mobile home fire on N. Virginia St. near Golden Valley Rd.
Several people displaced by Reno mobile home fire
People gather in downtown Reno for the Women's March.
Women’s March going virtual