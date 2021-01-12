Las Vegas man dies after crash north of Schurz

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Las Vegas man died in a crash on U.S. 95 north of Schurz on Saturday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded just before 2:30 p.m. on January 9, 2021.

Forty-six-year-old Jonathan McMahon was found unrestrained and was declared dead at the scene.

Through their investigation, they determined McMahon was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am northbound on U.S. 95 north of Walker Lake. He crossed the centerline, went off the west shoulder, and rolled, officials said. The car came to rest on its roof.

The crash is under investigation.

