Governor Sisolak makes change regarding seniors and the vaccine

Priority was 75 and older, now it is 70
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM PST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County seniors are still waiting on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and for those over 70, it might be coming sooner than expected.

“The top priority under general population is 70 years and older,” said Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday evening. “Previously it was 75 but we have lowered it to 70.”

For seniors like Gary Brent, the question regarding when they will be able to get the vaccine has been one they have been asking a lot.

“I’ve googled it like most seniors probably have,” he said. “It directs me to the county website saying ‘we will let you know.’”

Scott Oxarart of the health district says he can’t give an exact timetable on when seniors can get the shots, but did let us about the volume they are prepared to handle.

“With the health District alone we can do about 1200 per day four days a week,” he explained. “That can hit a big chunk of the county but if you stretch it out over the whole county which is 470,000 people that could take into 2022, so we need our pharmacies to help out with this.”

And Oxarart says, there are a number of pharmacies ready to do so

“There are 43 pharmacies in Washoe County that have signaled they will be available to distribute the vaccine,” Oxarart stated.

The governor says after those over 70 are vaccinated, the next general population priority group is those who are 64-69.

