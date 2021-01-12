Advertisement

Detectives arrest suspect in December shooting in Sparks

Dalton Frederick
Dalton Frederick(Sparks Police Dept.)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:23 PM PST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police say a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened on December 22, 2020 just after 3:20 A.M. on Victorian Avenue.

Police say the victim’s injuries were not life threatening. Detectives identified the suspect as Dalton Frederick, 27.

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, detectives from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit located Frederick in the area near Virginia Street and Moana Lane. Police say Frederick was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested.

Frederick is now charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and...
Gov. Sisolak extends statewide pause for 30 days
Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle...
Reno business owner hit with vehicle following confrontation
Reno Police investigate a stabbing in the area of 2nd and Ralston St.
Man hospitalized in downtown stabbing

Latest News

Governor Sisolak said the statewide pause extension will last for another 30 days.
Local business reacts to additional statewide pause extension
Vincent Reynolds, 19.
Bail enforcement agent shot while making arrest in Sparks
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees holds its first meeting of the year on...
Reaction to Superintendent McNeill Message
Vitalant doing COVID-19 antibody tests with each donation
Urgent need for blood donations
Coronavirus (California)
Greater Sacramento Region lifting stay at home order