Detectives arrest suspect in December shooting in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police say a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened on December 22, 2020 just after 3:20 A.M. on Victorian Avenue.

Police say the victim’s injuries were not life threatening. Detectives identified the suspect as Dalton Frederick, 27.

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, detectives from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit located Frederick in the area near Virginia Street and Moana Lane. Police say Frederick was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested.

Frederick is now charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

