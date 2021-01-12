Advertisement

Cervical cancer awareness month: how to protect yourself

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:17 PM PST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The beginning of the year is good reminder to schedule your cervical screening.

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable female gynecologic cancers which is why Dr. Crystal Adams, a gynecologic oncologist says routine screenings are critical to catch it early on.

“Although the rates have been declining significantly in the United States, in 2020 almost 14,000 women were predicated to have a new diagnosis of cervical cancer.”

Cervical cancer awareness month
Cervical cancer awareness month(KOLO)

She said cervical cancer checkups includes pap smears and receiving HPV vaccines, as the human papillomavirus can lead to cervical and throat cancers.

“If you have an abnormal result, make sure you follow up,” said Dr. Adams. “If you have an abnormal pap smear then often times we’ll recommend a more detailed examination with a microscope which may involve cervical biopsies detecting precancerous and cancerous changes in the cervix early on.”

A healthy lifestyle can help fight cervical cancer as well as staying active.

“Other risk factors include smoking, so cutting down and optimally quitting smoking would be ideal for prevention as well as limiting the number of sexual partners,” added Dr. Adams.. “Although we’ve made significant strides, its important to note that cervical cancer has not been eradicated and we still see a significant number of cases in the northern Nevada region so it’s something we still have to keep working on.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and...
Gov. Sisolak extends statewide pause for 30 days
Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle...
Reno business owner hit with vehicle following argument
Yvanna Cancela
Nevada State Senator resigns office to join Biden Administration
Tier 2 vaccinations began over the weekend in Washoe County.
Governor Sisolak makes change regarding seniors and the vaccine

Latest News

Thrive Wellness Reno
New Year’s resolution raises concern for possible eating disorders
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 additional deaths, 174 new infections
Child at Halo Childcare Center in Sun Valley takes a break for a snack.
Local daycare weathers COVID
Medical Reserve Corps graphic
Washoe County seeks Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to fight COVID-19