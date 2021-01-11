The University of Nevada prepares vaccination plan for faculty and students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the University of Nevada prepares to head into its Spring semester, they are also finalizing the plan to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to its students and faculty.

According to Cheryl Hug-English, director of the Student Health Center for UNR, they will be following the guidelines of the tier structure that was provided by the state. Faculty and students will fall into tiers based on the following:

Tier 1: Frontline workers, such as medical personnel at the university who are actively working with patients

Tier 2: “Education and Childcare Staff” and “Nevada System of Higher Education Frontline Faculty/Staff” which includes any staff employed by NSHE who are working on campus and involved in face to face contact during the Spring 2021 semester, and those working at a childcare site on campus or actively teaching in a K-12 environment as apart of their studies.

Tier 3: The remaining NSHE staff and students living on campus.

Tier 4: All other healthy students/adults on campus.

“Obviously, one of the really critical goals in all of this is to help decrease the spread of this virus and again, the vaccine I think is one of the most important tools we will have going forward,” Hug-English said.

The Spring 2021 semester will function in the HyFlex model, with lab and studio classes being in person, some classes being hybrid, and very few classes being entirely in person. Hug-English said she hopes this will bring them a step closer to having a more open campus with more in-person classes.

“It is definitely not the same as doing it in person so that is definitely the desire for all of us and I think the vaccine is going to be an important tool in helping us to get there,” Hug-English said.

She said as of now, there is not a plan to make the vaccine a requirement for students or faculty and is not sure if it will be on the table in the future. Hug-English wants to remind people to still use the same precautionary measures as people start to get the vaccine.

“All of the things that we’re currently doing with wearing facial coverings and physical distancing and handwashing and so forth are still going to be important as we transition through this period of getting people vaccinated,” Hug English said.

She explained the University is hopeful that the vaccine will help decrease the spread and assist them in returning to some sort of normalcy.

“We are excited about the vaccine and we all need to have an abundance of patience right now because as it is rolled out, we are limited kind of by the distribution that is available,” Hug-English said.

