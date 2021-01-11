Sparks Marina fishing dock closing for repairs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is temporarily closing access to the fishing dock at the Sparks Marina for repairs.

Both the fishing dock and the corridor connecting the dock to the walking path will b shut down starting Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The repairs should take about five days, with the fishing dock scheduled to reopen on Sunday, the 17th.

The walking path will not be affected by the work and other fishing areas around the Sparks Marina will remain open for use.

