Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KOLO) - A letter on the Nye County Republican Central Committee website says that Joe Biden will not become president on Jan. 20 and that Donald Trump will remain in office for another four years.

The website does not identify who wrote the letter, but it is headlined “A Letter from the Nye County Chairman.” The group’s Facebook page has a post that calls it authentic.

“It was written to our membership to give them hope as we are seeing much despair,” the Facebook post says.

We are getting Private Messages every few seconds in regards to the "letter from the chairman written Friday" We cannot... Posted by Nye County Republican Central Committee on Saturday, January 9, 2021

The Electoral College certified the election and Congress affirmed it.

The letter disputes that Trump conceded to Biden.

“Nothing of the sort has taken place,” the letter said. “Go back and listen to the videos all the way through. At no point does Trump even mention Biden’s name. At no point does he say he concedes. He does say that there will be a peaceful transition to a new administration and he does say that this is only the beginning. Those phrases are important to note. Indeed, we will have a new administration made up of a new vice president and cabinet as the current ones have all made their treason complete.”

The letter has harsh words for Vice President Mike Pence.

“With his treason completed, many of you may not know of his dealings and political posturing prior to the infamous day in the capitol. Pence was already wheeling and dealing way back during the 2016 election season with…wait for it….Paul Ryan. Remember Ryan? The RINO speaker of the house?

“Pence was also involved with a scheme to oust Trump sometime during his first four years that was orchestrated by Rod Rosenstein and supported by the Clintons,” the letter adds. “The plan: get rid of Trump, become president and then appoint Rod Rosenstein as the new VP. Why would they want that? Because they felt Pence could be controlled.”

The letter advises that the emergency broadcast system will be activated so the president can send messages directly to the people. There will also be high-profile arrests and “bombshell evidence” released. It says Trump will use powers granted under the Insurrection Act.

The letter concludes: “The next 12 days will be something to tell the grandchildren! It’s 1776 all over again!”

As representative of #NV04, where Nye County is, I have news for the Chairman. It’s not 1776 and the failed attempt of a coup involving some Republicans is sedition against the will of the people and our democracy. Any suggestion otherwise is a refusal to accept reality. — Steven Horsford (@StevenHorsford) January 10, 2021

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, whose district includes Nye County, had a four-tweet response, identifying the author as Chris Zimmerman, listed on the website as the chairman of the Nye County Republican Central Committee.

“Zimmerman, your seditious letter is now being publicized—suggesting the President-elect will not be inaugurated,” Horsford tweeted. “This effort to intentionally stoke division and incite criminal acts against our government must be rejected and condemned by everyone who believes in our democracy.

“It’s not 1776 and the failed attempt of a coup involving some Republicans is sedition against the will of the people and our democracy,” Horsford said. “Any suggestion otherwise is a refusal to accept reality.”

