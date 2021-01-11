Nevada State Senator resigns office to join Biden Administration

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced that he has accepted the resignation of State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-District 10.

Cancela reportedly has been appointed by President-Elect Joe Biden for a position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In a statement, Gov. Steve Sisolak remarked, “While I am incredibly sad to see her leave Nevada, I am confident the Battle Born State will always remain close to Senator Cancela’s heart. I am so proud of Yvanna’s accomplishments thus far in her career and I am eager to follow her journey forward to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where so many people will be able to benefit from her relentless dedication to public service and equity.”

The Clark County Commission will now appoint a successor for the State Senate District 10.

Cancela became a Nevada State Senator when she was appointed to the seat in December 2016. She won her first election in November 2018 and had served as the Co-Majority Whip since March 2019.

Cancela has worked for the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 since 2010 and the AFL-CIO since 2012.

