Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:21 PM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will bring mainly dry conditions and light winds this week. A slow warming trend is in sight so afternoon temperatures somewhat above average early in the week will rise to well above average mid to late week. We could see 60′s for many lower valley locations, with daytime temperatures 10-15 degrees above average. Breezy winds with decreasing cloud coverage will aid in those warmer temperatures.

8 Day Forecast starting January 11
8 Day Forecast starting January 11(KOLO)

