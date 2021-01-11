Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak extends statewide pause for 30 days

Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and...
Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the current status of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and Nevada's statewide pause on January 11, 2021.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:37 AM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. Governor Steve Sisolak announced Monday that because community spread remains high and hospitals are strained, the current statewide pause will be extended 30 days. This means, businesses will continue to operate at 25% capacity and/or the protocols that have been laid out for their industry. According to state health officials, we are just now starting to see the impact of holiday gatherings and the impact of gatherings on New Year’s Eve likely won’t be seen for another 2 weeks.

A full list of the current mitigation measures can be found online at NVHealthResponse.nv.gov.

Sisolak also announced an update to the state’s vaccine rollout, stating that seniors will now be prioritized starting at age 70, rather than age 75 as previously announced.

In the past 12 days, about 12,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Nevadans, according to Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, announced that health officials are moving away from the tiered vaccine rollout system toward a more fluid allocation method. She said they hope to simplify the process to allow for more people to be vaccinated, and the playbook will continue to be updated to address community needs.

ORIGINAL STORY: Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference Monday to update Nevadans on the state’s COVID-19 immunization efforts.

The press conference will be held virtually at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live. You can watch it on KOLO 8 News Now and on our livestream.

The governor will be joined by Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health; and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Reno Police investigate an incident that ended with a business owner being struck by a vehicle...
Reno business owner hit with vehicle following argument
Yvanna Cancela
Nevada State Senator resigns office to join Biden Administration
Tier 2 vaccinations began over the weekend in Washoe County.
Governor Sisolak makes change regarding seniors and the vaccine

Latest News

Thrive Wellness Reno
New Year’s resolution raises concern for possible eating disorders
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month.
Cervical Cancer Awareness
Reno Police investigate a stabbing in the area of 2nd and Ralston St.
Man hospitalized in downtown stabbing
Reno firefighters investigate a mobile home fire on N. Virginia St. near Golden Valley Rd.
Several people displaced by Reno mobile home fire
People gather in downtown Reno for the Women's March.
Women’s March going virtual