Gov. Sisolak extends statewide pause for 30 days

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. Governor Steve Sisolak announced Monday that because community spread remains high and hospitals are strained, the current statewide pause will be extended 30 days. This means, businesses will continue to operate at 25% capacity and/or the protocols that have been laid out for their industry. According to state health officials, we are just now starting to see the impact of holiday gatherings and the impact of gatherings on New Year’s Eve likely won’t be seen for another 2 weeks.

A full list of the current mitigation measures can be found online at NVHealthResponse.nv.gov.

Sisolak also announced an update to the state’s vaccine rollout, stating that seniors will now be prioritized starting at age 70, rather than age 75 as previously announced.

In the past 12 days, about 12,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Nevadans, according to Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, announced that health officials are moving away from the tiered vaccine rollout system toward a more fluid allocation method. She said they hope to simplify the process to allow for more people to be vaccinated, and the playbook will continue to be updated to address community needs.

ORIGINAL STORY: Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference Monday to update Nevadans on the state’s COVID-19 immunization efforts.

The governor will be joined by Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health; and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

