Better Business Bureau warning people of winter scams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people of winter scams. Timothy Johnston said with more people staying at home it can make you and easier target by giving con-artists more of an opportunity to talk to you.

Johnston said scammers are using the colder temperatures to take advantage of people especially vulnerable populations, such as senior and immigrant communities. He said scammers claim to fix a leak or furnace, make home improvements damaged by the weather, or even remove your snow.

Experts said sometimes scammers will ask for money up front, never do the job, or do a poor quality job and continue to string you along, and even use scare tactics. “More often than not, legitimate individuals coming to your door if they are representing say the local utility or a contractor they will have some type of I.D.”

Johnston continued, “But if someone is coming to you unsolicited that is something where you might want to step back, don’t let them into your house.”

The BBB said legitimate utility workers will notify customers days in advance before visiting you.

If you’re a victim of a scam officials said to report it to local authorities, BBB scam tracker, and the company the scammer claims they represent.

