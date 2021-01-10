Washoe County seeks Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to fight COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is again asking for volunteers for the Washoe County Medical Reserve Corps to help fight COVID-19.

The county seeks both medical professionals and people without medical experience.

“The greatest need is for volunteers with computer skills, people skills, clinical and clerical skills,” the Washoe District Health Department said.

The corps supports public health and emergency response efforts during natural disasters and other emergencies, the county said. Its volunteers help staff shelters, alternate care sites, and points of dispensing.

Volunteers are again needed due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and COVID-19 testing and now the vaccination effort.

Volunteers get receive free public health preparedness and emergency response training -- including first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and incident command system training. Medical volunteers who deploy to local, state or federal disasters are eligible to get required immunizations and an annual flu shot free of charge, Washoe County reported.

The Nevada Nursing Board will waive the $100 renewal license fee for volunteer nurses.

To register, go here or email wchdvolunteers@washoecounty.us.

Earlier Medical Reserve Corp story: https://www.kolotv.com/2020/12/04/medical-reserve-corps-in-need-of-volunteers-to-help-relieve-healthcare-workers/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.