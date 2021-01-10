Washoe County Health District transitions to Tier 2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District administered more than 1,000 vaccines on Saturday as they have transitioned into Tier 2, starting off with educators within our district.

Exposure to too many people is just one of the many reasons Sue Munoz, an educator in Washoe County rolled up her sleeve and took the shot.

“I do have a high community exposure just day in and day out,” Munoz said.

She added, its protection not only for herself but for those that she’s in contact with.

“I think everyone wants to feel comfortable and safe if they are out there teaching and having that daily contact with the community,” Munoz said.

Following the states COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook those more at risk in the Tier 2 category are educators, which gives them priority to get vaccinated and on Saturday more than 500 of them did. Scott Oxarart, Communications Manager said we all know the importance of teachers and educators in this community.

“Once we knew we had the available resources to move forward, we worked with the school district and charter and private schools to make sure we got them access,” Oxarart said.

For Munoz, it wasn’t an immediate yes. She was aware that the choice was up to her and the decision for you is in your control.

“I was very wary when they first talked about it because of how fast the vaccine came about and I thought I would wait, but once it came about I wanted to do it,” explained Munoz.

The health district said the most efficient way to find out when you are next is staying in contact with your employers.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.