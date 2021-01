RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -High pressure will strengthen across the region with dry conditions, near-average temperatures, and light winds expected. Limited ventilation and inversions will develop into next week as high pressure remains overhead. Temperatures will reach into the 50′s and possibly into the 60′s for some western valley locations. Enjoy the sunshine and mild weather while you can!

8 Day Forecast starting January 10 (KOLO)

