Photos released of Sparks tire store burglary suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department on Saturday released photos of a man it said stole a pickup truck from a tire store.

It happened about 1:19 a.m. on Saturday at Big O Tires at 1604 Pyramid Way.

Police said the suspect stole several items at the business, including is a white 2013 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with Nevada license plates 902LFX. It had the words CORE Construction on the door.

Police said the suspect appeared to be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black and white Nike shoes, and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-323-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $500 for information. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

