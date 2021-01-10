Nevada reports 2,648 additional virus cases, 56 more deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada on Saturday reported 2,648 additional known COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths, one of the state’s highest daily fatality increases during the pandemic.

Nevada has now had 246,309 known COVID-19 cases and 3,450 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state on Wednesday reported a one-day record high of 60 additional deaths, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the additional deaths reported Saturday gave the state a pandemic-high. Officials anticipate a spike in cases and deaths in coming weeks following holiday gatherings and travel. Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both increased during the past two weeks.

