Advertisement

Nevada reports 2,259 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic(State of Maryland)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:51 AM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 2,259 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths.

The latest figures pushed the state’s totals to 248,568 cases and 3,474 known deaths since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services officials reported 2,648 new coronavirus and 56 additional deaths. The one-day record was 60 deaths reported Wednesday.

Statistics show 1,837 of the new cases and seven of the deaths occurred in Clark County, the state’s largest that includes metro Las Vegas. Nevada health officials have anticipated a spike in cases and deaths in coming weeks, following Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s gatherings. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Washoe County Health District transitions to Tier 2
Washoe County Health District transitions to Tier 2
Crews battle a brush fire in East Reno
Crews respond to brush fire in east Reno
Fatal crash on I-65 North
Body found near Truckee River; death doesn’t look suspicious
Ambulance graphic
Child hurt in Mount Rose sledding accident

Latest News

The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
States see problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout, doses wasted
Bars, restaurants, breweries adapting to COVID guidelines during NFL Playoffs
Bars, restaurants, breweries adapting to COVID guidelines during NFL Playoffs
Coronavirus infections have surpassed 90 million confirmed cases, as more countries brace for...
China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe
Kasen Donerlson is in good spirits ahead of his first birthday after surviving COVID-19 and...
‘He is a miracle’: NY baby survives liver transplant, COVID-19
While waiting for news about a transplant, a New York baby with a liver disease developed...
Baby boy ready to celebrate 1st birthday after surviving COVID-19, liver transplant