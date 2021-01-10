Nevada reports 2,259 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 2,259 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths.

The latest figures pushed the state’s totals to 248,568 cases and 3,474 known deaths since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services officials reported 2,648 new coronavirus and 56 additional deaths. The one-day record was 60 deaths reported Wednesday.

Statistics show 1,837 of the new cases and seven of the deaths occurred in Clark County, the state’s largest that includes metro Las Vegas. Nevada health officials have anticipated a spike in cases and deaths in coming weeks, following Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s gatherings.

