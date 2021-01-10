Nevada assemblywoman rejects calls she resign for attending Trump rally

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A member of the Nevada Legislature is rejecting demand sshe resign after she attended a Stop the Steal rally in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Assemblywoman Annie Black, newly elected from a district in northeast Clark County, said Sunday she attended the rally but was not part of the riot that took over the Capitol.

“We all had a choice when that fence came down,” Black told The Associated Press. “Whether it was our group that incited that to happen or another group, every single person had the choice to make.”

She raised the possibility in a blog report Friday that Antifa agitators stirred up the crowd.

There were some calls among Democrats for Black to resign.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, a Democrat, and Minority Leader Dr. Robin Titus, a Republican from Wellington, released a statement:

“Nevada families deserve representatives who take their duty to uphold the fabric of our democracy with the level of seriousness it demands. It would be disappointing to learn of any elected leader at any level of government participating in violent or criminal activities.

“Any activities deemed criminal should be handled by law enforcement and any actions taken against any member will be carefully considered if appropriate, but we will not be distracted from doing the work Nevadans elected us to do to get through these unprecedented times.”

Black said the rioters should be prosecuted. She singled out fellow Republican Titus in her blog on Sunday.

“She issued a statement on Friday – on the ‘Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus’ letterhead and co-signed with Democrat Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson – that I consider to be a not-so-veiled threat to kick me out of the Legislature,” Black wrote. “I think she’s still mad that I chose not to join her caucus.”

Black ended the blog post by writing: “Seditiously yours,” and titling herself Insurrection Annie.

