Body found near Truckee River; death doesn’t look suspicious

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was found dead late Sunday morning near the Truckee River in downtown Reno, but the Reno Police Department said the death does not look suspicious.

Initially, it appears the man had been living in a nearby homeless camp at the time of his death, RPD Lt. Mike Browett said.

“It looks like he had a medical event that led to him collapsing in the river adjacent to his camp, or he died of natural causes or perhaps he tripped and fell down and drown,” Browett said.

It happened behind the Reno Automobile Museum in the area of the walking path and the Truckee River, Browett said.

Police were waiting early Sunday afternoon for the medical examiner to arrive so they can move the body and continue their investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.