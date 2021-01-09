Advertisement

Videos show fatal shooting during rampage at the Capitol

This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to...
This driver's license photo from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), provided to AP by the Calvert County Sheriffs Office, shows Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was fatally shot by an employee of the Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, while the rioters were moving toward the House chamber.(Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriffs Office via AP)
By RICHARD LARDNER and ALISON KODJAK
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:03 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Air Force veteran killed during the storming of the Capitol was shot as she began to climb through a broken part of a door leading into an area known as the Speaker’s Lobby, videos posted online show.

As an unidentified person yells “Go, bust it down,” Ashli Babbitt, 35, begins to step up and through the waist-high opening when a gunshot is heard. She falls backward. A second video shows other unidentified people attempting to lift Babbitt up.

She slumps back to the ground. Wednesday’s pro-Trump rampage at the shocked other countries around the world and led to the resignations of three senior Capitol security officials.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Link to YouTube video: https://youtu.be/PfiS8MsfSF4?t=2090

Most Read

AP
Law enforcement: Woman sought in fatal Minden crash has 3 prior DUIs
The scene of an accident where a vehicle hit two pedestrians at Second and Lake streets.
Vehicle hits two pedestrians in downtown Reno
DMV clarifies late-fee confusion with some customers.
DMV clarifies “late-fee” confusion with some customers
A suspect in the shooting investigation in South Elko has been identified as 30-year-old Austin...
Suspect sought in Elko shooting considered armed, dangerous
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob

Latest News

In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past a mural reading: "When out of...
California reports record 695 virus deaths in a day
In this April 18, 2020 file photo Robert Reynolds, of the California Department of Forestry and...
California is desperate, but volunteer health corps dwindles
Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society
What Will a New Administration Mean For Minorities?
Role Of Social Media During Major Events
Role Of Social Media During Major Events