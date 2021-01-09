Renown gives second round of COVID-19 vaccine to health workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Health on Friday gave physicians and frontline workers their second and final vaccination against COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our staff is our top priority, and we remain steadfast in our determination to fight the good fight for our community,” said Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown Health. “Administration of the final doses of the vaccine is an important pandemic milestone as it brings an overwhelming sense of hope and relief to all of us at Renown.”

Medical staff has been working at the frontline to combat the virus for 11 months.

“It’s reassuring knowing they have an added, strong layer of protection, so they can focus their efforts on putting an end to this long and difficult battle,” Slonim said in a statement.

On Friday, the second Pfizer dose was administered to Renown employees, 21 days after the first dose. Other Renown employees got the Moderna vaccine, which requires a 28-day wait for the second dose.

“The best protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often,” said Amy McCombs, vice president of Quality for Acute Services for Renown.. “No one tool alone will stop this pandemic, it will take a combination of all of us using all of these efforts to fight the spread of this virus. We are getting closer to widespread vaccine development every day; however, until then, everyone must remain vigilant, take precautions and follow public health orders.”

For information on Renown and the COVID-19 vaccine, go to https://covid.renown.org/vaccine/.

