QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 7 deaths, 77 new cases

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO)--JAN. 9 Carson City Health and Human Services reported seven deaths in the Quad-County area.

This gives the region that includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 149 deaths.

The deceased are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 90s

A male Douglas County resident in his 80s

A female Douglas County resident in her 70s

A female Carson City resident in her 80s

A female Carson City resident in her 80s

A female Carson City resident in her 90s

A male Carson City resident in his 60s

There were 77 new cases, giving the area 9,783 cases. There were 49 recoveries, giving the area 4,577 recoveries.

JAN. 7 Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths.

It gives the Quad-County area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 142 deaths.

The deceased are:

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s

· A female Carson City resident in her 80s

· A male Douglas County resident in his 70s

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s

· A male Carson City resident in his 80s

· A female Carson City resident over the age of 90.

CCHHS reported 74 new cases, giving the area 9.706 cases. It had 40 recoveries, giving the area 5,008 recoveries overall. The Quad-County area has 4,556 active cases.

JAN 6 Carson City Health and Human Services reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths in the Quad-County area.

That gives the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 135 deaths.

The deceased are:

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s

· A male Douglas County resident in his 40s

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s

· A male Carson City resident in his 80s

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s

There were 85 new cases, giving the Quad-County area 9.632 total cases.

CCHHS is also reporting 25 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 9,632, with 4,968 recoveries and 135 deaths; 4,529 cases remain active.

There were 25 recoveries, giving the area 4,968 recoveries. CCHHS reported 4,529 cases remain active.

JAN 5. Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting 6 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

· A female Carson City resident in her 90s

· A male Lyon County resident in his 90s

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s

· A female Carson City resident in her 90s

· A female Carson City resident in her 80s

· A male Douglas County resident in his 80s

CCHHS is also reporting 18 new cases and 99 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of cases to 9,547, with 4,943 total recoveries. Health officials say the low number of cases reported Tuesday is due to a lull in testing that occurred during the holidays. The total number of deaths for the area is now 128. 4,476 cases remain active.

Dec. 31 Carson City Health and Human Services reported five COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, giving the Quad-County area 119 deaths.

The deaths are:

· A male Lyon County resident in his 80s

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s

· A male Carson City resident in his 80s

· A female Carson City resident in her 70s

There were 278 recoveries, giving the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 4,727 recoveries.

There were 129 new infections, bringing the total infections to 9,219. CCHHS reports there are 4,373 active cases.

DEC. 30 Carson City Health and Human Services reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths, giving the area 114 total. The deaths include two men and three women from Carson City, and a Lyon County man. All were over the age of 50, but it’s unclear whether any of them had underlying health conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting 99 new cases and 97 recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 9,090, with 4,449 recoveries in the Quad-County region. 4,527 cases remain active.

DEC. 23 Carson City Health and Human Services reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths, giving the area 103 total. The deaths include a man and a woman from Carson City, two men and a woman in Douglas County, and a Lyon County woman. All were over the age of 50, but it was not indicated whether any of them had underlying health conditions.

CCHHS is also reporting 104 new cases and 75 recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 8,567, with 3,970 recoveries in the Quad-County region. 4,494 cases remain active.

DEC. 21 Carson City Health and Human Services reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths, giving the area 97 total. The deaths include three men and one woman from Lyon County, and one man and a woman from Carson City.

CCHHS is also reporting 60 new cases and 30 recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 8,358, with 3,882 recoveries in the Quad-County region. 4,379 cases remain active.

DEC. 17 Carson City Health and Human Services reported 277 new cases and 70 recoveries Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 7,986, with 3,548 recoveries in the Quad-County region.

CCHHS is also reporting 2 new deaths, giving the area 81 total. The deaths include a Douglas County man in his 70s and a Carson City man in his 60s. 4,357 cases remain active.

DEC. 15 Carson City Health and Human Services reported 77 new cases and 20 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases to 7,541, with 3,439 recoveries in the Quad-County region.

CCHHS is also reporting 7 new deaths, giving the area 79 total. The deaths include three men and two women from Carson City and two men from Lyon County, all over the age of 70. 4,023 cases remain active.

DEC. 14 Carson City Health and Human Services reported 157 new cases and 32 recoveries on Monday. This brings the total number of cases to 7,464, with 3,973 recoveries in the Quad-County region. The number of deaths did not change, staying at 72, and 3,973 cases remain active.

DEC. 10 Carson City Health and Human Services reported nine deaths on Thursday in the Quad-County area.

That gives the region that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 68 deaths.

The deaths are:

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s

· A male Douglas County resident in his 70s

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s

· A female Carson City resident in her 90s

· A female Douglas County resident in her 80s

· A female Douglas County resident in her 90s

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s

· A female Carson City resident in her 70s

There were 308 new cases for 6,777 overall and 164 additional recoveries for 3,312 overall.

In the Quad-County area, 3,397 cases remain active.

DEC. 9 Carson City Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 62 recoveries from COVID-19 in the Quad-County area, giving it 3,148 recoveries.

There were 49 new cases in the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties. That gives them 6,469 cases. Deaths remained at 59. There were 3,262 active cases.

DEC. 8 Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) on Tuesday reported a new COVID-19 related death, a Douglas County man in his 80s.

Health officials also reported 402 new cases and 6 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of cases to 6,420 and 3,086 total recoveries.

Of the new cases reported, 232 are from the Stewart Conservation Camp. CCHHS has requested these individuals not be counted in the Quad-County numbers and are awaiting a decision from the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force.

The total number of deaths for the area is now at 59, while 3,275 cases remain active.

DEC. 7 Carson City Health and Human Services on Monday reported two COVID-19 related deaths in the Quad-County area, a Carson City man in his 90s and a Lyon County man in his 70s. That brings the total number of deaths to 58 for the region.

There were also 149 new cases and 32 recoveries, giving the Quad-County area 6,018 total cases and 3,080 recoveries.

Currently, 2,880 cases remain active.

DEC. 4 Carson City Health and Human Services on Friday reported two COVID-19 related deaths in the Quad-County area.

The deceased were both women, a Douglas County woman in her 70s and a Carson City woman in her 60s.

This gives the area that includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 56 total deaths.

There were 104 new cases, giving the region 5,453 cases. There were 15 recoveries, giving it 3,019 recoveries.

In the Quad-County area, 2,378 cases remain active.

DEC. 3 Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported one COVID-19 related death in the Quad-County area, a Storey County resident. It was the second Storey County COVID-19 death, both this week.

The Quad-County area has 54 deaths.

There were also 144 new cases in the area that also includes Lyon and Douglas counties, bringing the total Quad-County area infections to 5,349. There were 154 recoveries, giving the area 3,004 recoveries.

There are 2,291 active cases.

DEC. 2 Carson City Health and Human Services reported eight COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday in the Quad-County area.

This follows the 11 deaths reported Tuesday for the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties.

The deaths reported Wednesday were five Carson City residents and one resident each from Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. It was Storey County’s first COVID-19 related death.

CCHHS als reported 168 new cases, giving the Quad-County area 5,205 cases. There were also 32 recoveries, giving the area 2,850 recoveries. There are 2,302 active cases.

DEC. 1 Carson City Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 11 more COVID related deaths in the Quad-County area. 7 were Carson City residents, 1 was a Douglas County resident, and 3 were Lyon County residents. CCHHS officials say the agency does not report deaths prior to receiving the legal report to confirm the cause of death, which can be attributed to the increase in deaths reported since Monday.

There were also 144 new cases and 406 additional recoveries reported. This brings the total number of cases to 5,037, with 2,819 recoveries and 45 deaths; 2,173 cases remain active.

NOV. 25 Carson City Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 161 new COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area.

That gives the area that includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 4,314 cases.

There were no deaths and no recoveries reported Wednesday. Deaths remain at 33 and there have been 2,062 recoveries.

CCHHS reports 2,062 active cases.

NOV. 24 Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting 1,160 new cases in the Quad-County area. Since November 16, 2020, CCHHS has received over 1,000 positive results for the region. The agency is working to investigate the cases and reduce the back log in positive results, as officials report that not all positive cases have been contacted.

As a result, CCHHS is working to update its case reporting protocol. Previously, cases were not reported until an investigation was completed. Now, positive labs received will be reported as an active case and the individuals will be notified of their test result which may be prior to an investigation occurring.

NOV. 23 Carson City Health and Human Services reported one death on Monday due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County area, bringing the total to 33 for the region. The person who died was a Carson City resident.

There were also 35 new cases and 36 additional recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 2,993, with 2,219 recoveries and 741 active cases.

NOV. 20 Carson City Health and Human Services on Friday reported three deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County area.

That gives the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 30 deaths.

CCHHS said two of the deceased were Lyon County residents and one was a Carson City resident, but provided no other information.

The Quad-County area also had 34 new cases, giving it 2,869 overall. There were 25 recoveries, giving it 2,119 recoveries. There are 720 active cases.

NOV. 19 6:10 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 46 recoveries from COVID-19 in the Quad-County area Thursday, giving the area 2,094 recoveries.

There were 42 new cases, giving the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 2,835 infections.

There were no deaths reported and 714 cases remain active.

NOV. 18, 6:05 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 55 new infections on Wednesday.

That gives the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 2,793 cases.

There were 40 recoveries, giving it 2,048 recoveries.

CCHHS reports 718 cases are active.

NOV. 16, 6:45 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 55 new cases and 25 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. 23 of the 55 new cases are from the Warm Springs Correctional Facility in Carson City. This brings the total number of cases to 2,693, with 1,973 recoveries and 27 deaths; 693 cases remain active.

A breakdown of cases by county as well as cases by zip code is available here.

NOV. 9, 10:50 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting that a Carson City resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 27 for the region.

CCHHS also reported 21 new cases and 15 recoveries, for a total of 2,163 cases with 1,841 recoveries. 295 cases remain active.

NOV. 6, 6:10 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reports a person in the Quad-County area has become reinfected with COVID-19.

The person tested positive in June, recovered and then tested positive again in October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a reinfection as someone becoming positive again 90 days or more after the first positive result.

CCHHS reported 17 new cases in the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties, giving the region 2,016 overall. It reported seven recoveries, giving it 1,790 recoveries.

NOV. 5, 6:05 P.M. Carson City on Thursday reported one death in the Quad County area, giving it 26 altogether.

The deceased was described only as a Carson City resident.

There were 38 new cases in the Quad-County area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties. That gives it 1,999 cases overall.

There were 23 recoveries, giving the area 1,783 recoveries.

There will be drive-through flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing for Quad-County area residents Friday from 2 p.m. at the Mills Park Seely Loop. Enter from Saliman Road.

OCT. 29, 6:23 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area, giving it 1,854 cases total.

There were 17 recoveries, giving the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 1,661 recoveries.

There are 171 active cases and deaths remain at 22.

OCT. 28, 6:06 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area, giving it 1,822 cases overall.

It had 35 recoveries, giving the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 1,644 overall.

There are 156 active cases. Deaths remain at 22.

OCT 22, 6:15 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 22 recoveries from COVID-19 in the Quad-County area.

That gives the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 1,490 recoveries.

There were 20 new cases, giving the area 1,687 infections. Deaths remain at 21 and 176 cases are active.

The new infections are:

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Storey County resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 21, 6:15 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 24 recoveries of COVID-19, giving the Quad-County area 1,468 recoveries.

There were 21 new cases, giving the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 1,667 cases.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 20, 8:10 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a male Lyon County resident in his 80′s. There are also 26 new cases and 33 additional recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 1,646, with 1,444 recoveries and 21 deaths; 181 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

· A male Carson City resident in his 20′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 70′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult male Lyon County resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 20′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 20′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 60′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Storey County resident in her 40′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in his 80′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in his 20′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 40′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 50′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 20′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 19, 10:15 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individual was a male Lyon County resident in his 40′s with underlying conditions. CCHHS is also reporting 17 new cases and 14 additional recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 1,620, with 1,411 recoveries and 20 deaths; 189 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

· A female Douglas County resident in her 50′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 70′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 70′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 80′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 60′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 16, 6:10 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 14 recoveries from COVID-19 in the Quad-County area, giving it 1,378 recoveries overall.

There were 13 new cases in the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties. That gives the area 1,576 cases altogether.

The new cases are:

· A male Storey County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously case.

· A female Storey County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 15, 6:05 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area. That brings the total to 1,563.

There were five recoveries in the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties, giving it 1,364 recoveries. There are 180 active cases.

The new cases are:

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Storey County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Storey County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

OCT 14, 6:10 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 23 new cases Wednesday in the Quad-County area. Three were in Douglas County and the rests were split between Carson City and Lyon County.

That gives the area that also includes Storey County 1,539 infections. There were 22 additional recoveries giving the area 1,359. The Quad-County area has 19 deaths and 161 cases are active.

The new cases are:

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 13, 7:30 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting two additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 19. One individual was a female Lyon County resident in her 90s with underlying health conditions. The other individual was a female Lyon County resident in her 80s with no underlying health conditions. CCHHS is also reporting 23 new cases, with 21 recoveries. This brings the total number of cases to 1,516, with 1,337 recoveries; 162 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 90s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 90s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident under 18 years of age with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident under 18 years of age with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident under 18 years of age with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 9, 6:20 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Lyon County announced on Thursday that the Mason Valley Residence had 34 positive tests.

This brings the total COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area, which also includes Storey and Douglas counties, to 1,453. There were four new recoveries, giving the area 1,277 recoveries total.

The new cases are:

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 90s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 90s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 8, 6:50 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, giving the Quad-County area 1,416 cases.

There were five recoveries, giving the area that includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties, 1,273 recoveries.

Deaths remained at 17.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case

· A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult male Lyon County resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case

· An adult female Lyon County resident in her teens with a connection to a previously reported case

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case

OCT. 7, 5:05 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 19 new cases on Wednesday, giving the Quad-County area 1,393 cases.

There were 11 recoveries in the area that also includes Story, Lyon and Douglas counties.

Deaths remain at 17.

The new cases are:

· A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult male Carson City resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 5, 9:50 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported one new death due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 17. Nine new cases were also reported, giving the Quad-County area 1,361 infections total.

There were eight recoveries in the area, giving the region 1,250 recoveries. 94 cases are active.

The new cases are:

· A male Carson City resident in his 30′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult female Lyon County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 40′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50′s with a connection to a previously reported case.

OCT. 2, 6:10 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported six new COVID-19 infections, giving the Quad-County area 1,338 infections total.

There were two recoveries in the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties, giving the region 1,224 recoveries. Ninety-eight cases are active.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 90s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 90s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

OCT, 1, 6:05 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area, giving it 1,332 total cases.

There were two recoveries, giving the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 1,222 recoveries.

The new cases are:

· A male Douglas County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 30, 6:30 P.M.: Carson City Health and Human Services reports 19 new cases in the Quad-County area, giving the area 1,323 total cases.

There were 10 recoveries, giving the area that also includes Storey, Douglas and Lyon counties, 1,220 recoveries.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 28, 8:00 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Monday reported 13 recoveries from COVID-19 in the Quad-County area, bringing the total to 1,198 recoveries. It also reported 7 new cases, totaling 1,297 for the region. There were no new deaths.

The new cases are:

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 50′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 20′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 70′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 50′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60′s with no connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 24, 6:05 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 12 recoveries from COVID-19 in the Quad-County area, giving it 1,146 recoveries.

It also reported eight new cases, giving it 1,272 overall. There were no deaths.

The new cases are:

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Storey County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT 23, 6:30 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 14 recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County area, giving the area 1,134 recoveries.

The Quad-County area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties also had 10 new cases, giving the region 1,264 cases.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident in her 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 18, 6:15 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported a death related to COVID-19, the 16th in the Quad-County area.

The deceased is a Lyon County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

There were also eight new cases in the area that also includes Storey and Douglas counties, giving the region 1,225 cases total. There were six recoveries, bringing total recoveries to 1,078.

The new cases are:

· An adult female Douglas County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult male Lyon County resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 17, 7:30 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area, giving the region 1,217 overall.

There were 10 recoveries in the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties, giving it 11,072 overall. Deaths remain at 15.

The new cases are:

· A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult female Lyon County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 16, 6:10 P.M. : Carson City Health and Human Services reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total for the Quad-Counties area to 1,194.

There were six recoveries in the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties, bringing the total recoveries to 1,194. Deaths remained at 15.

The new cases are:

· A male Carson City resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 10, 6:53 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 15 new COVID-19 infections in the Quad-Counties area, bringing the total to 1,121.

There were four more recoveries in the area that includes Story, Lyon and Douglas counties, giving it 1,002 recoveries.

Deaths remain at 15.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 9, 6:08 P.M. The Carson City Health and Human Services reported nine more recoveries from COVID-19, giving the Quad-County area 998 recoveries.

It also reported six new infections, giving the area that includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 1,106 infections.

There are 15 deaths.

The new cases are:

· An adult female Lyon County resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 4, 6:20 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Friday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County, area, giving the region 1,067 cases.

There was one recovery in the region that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties, giving the area 944 recoveries.

COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

The new cases are:

· A male Storey County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 3, 8 P.M.Carson City Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the Quad-County area, giving it 1,057 cases.

There were 15 recoveries in the region that also includes Lyon, Storey and Douglas counties, giving it 943 recoveries altogether.

The new cases are:

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

SEPT. 2, 6:05 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting 15 additional recoveries in the Quad-County area, bringing the total recoveries to 939.

There were 14 new cases in the area that also includes Lyon, Storey and Douglas counties, giving the area 1046 cases.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 28, 6:10 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for the Quad-County area, bringing the total infections to 990.

There were four recoveries in the area that includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties, giving it 884 recoveries.

Deaths remain at 15.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 27, 6:40 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 recoveries from COVID-19 cases Thursday in the Quad-County area, giving it 880 recoveries overall.

The area that also includes Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties also had four new COVID-19 cases, giving it 971 overall.

The region has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 26, 6:07 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported four new COVID-19 cases for the Quad-County area, giving it 967 overall.

The region that also includes Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties also had two recoveries, giving it 869 overall.

The area has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

The new cases are:

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 21, 9 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Friday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases for the Quad-County area, giving the region 926 cases.

There were eight recoveries, giving the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties 809 recoveries.

The new cases are:

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident with a connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 20, 6:09 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 10 recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County area, bringing the total recoveries to 801.

There were six new COVID-19 infections in the area that also includes Storey, Lyon and Douglas counties, giving the area 912 cases.

The new cases are:

· A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult male Carson City resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 19, 9:40 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 39 recoveries from COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Quad-County area, bringing the total recoveries to 791.

There were 12 new cases in the area that also includes Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties, giving the area 906 cases.

The new cases are:

· A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult female Douglas County resident in her teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 15, 6:15 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 recoveries from COVID-19 in the Quad-County area on Saturday, giving the region 699 recoveries.

There were 10 new cases, bringing the total for the area that also includes Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties 879 cases.

AUG. 14, 6:20 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Friday, giving the Quad-County area 869 cases.

There were 11 recoveries in the area that also includes Storey, Douglas and Lyon counties, giving it 688 recoveries altogether.

Deaths remain at 15.

The new cases are:

· An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult male Carson City resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult male Carson City resident in his teens with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 13, 6:29 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in the Quad-County area, giving the area 854 cases total.

There were eight recoveries in the area that also includes Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties, bringing the recovery number to 677.

Deaths remain at 15.

The new cases are:

· A female Lyon County resident in her 80s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 12, 6:10 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-County area.

That brings the total number of cases in the area that also includes Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties to 836.

There were 10 recoveries, giving the area 660 recoveries. CCHHS reports 152 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 80s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult female Carson City resident in her teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 7, 6:30 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, giving the Quad-County area 764 cases.

There were seven recoveries in the area that also includes Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, bringing total recoveries to 622.

The new cases are:

· A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult male Douglas County resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 6, 6:24 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services reported another COVID-19 related death, giving the Quad-County region 14 deaths.

A Lyon County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions was the person who died, CCHHS said.

There were also six new cases in the area that also includes Storey and Douglas counties, giving the rea 746 cases, an 15 recoveries, giving the area 615 recoveries. CCHHS reports 117 cases are active.

The new cases are:

· A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· An adult male Lyon County resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Douglas County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

AUG. 5, 6:14 P.M. Carson City Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported a death due to COVID-19. The deceased was a Carson City man in his 50s.

That gives the Quad-County area that includes Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties 13 deaths. There were 26 recoveries, giving the area 600 recoveries, and seven new cases, giving the area 740 cases.

The new cases are:

· A female Lyon County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 60s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

· A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.