Man who sold drugs while on probation for drug possession sent to prison

Alexander Javon Skustad
Alexander Javon Skustad(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man who was arrested after he was shot during a drug deal was on probation when he resumed selling drugs, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Alexander Javon Skustad, 22, of Reno has been sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for a variety of drug charges, the district attorney’s office said.

In March 2019 the reno Police Department responded to a shooting call and found Skustad had been shot twice, the district attorney’s office said.

Their investigation determined Skustad was shot in his chest and abdomen during a drug transaction. Police found marijuana, heroin, an empty gun case, .357 magnum ammunition and more than $2,800 in cash in his possession.  After treatment at the ho was booked into jail on drug possession charges and received probation, the district attorney’s office said.

Police then saw he had posted photos of drugs for sale on social media accounts, including Xanax, marijuana and Percocet.  Police arrested Skustad after an undercover operation. Forensic analysis showed some of the pills had been laced with Fentanyl, the district attorney’s office said.

At sentencing, a prosecutor said Skustad posed a risk to the community.

